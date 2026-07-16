India and Finland Forge Stronger Economic Links With Eye on EU FTA

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met with Finland's Deputy PM Riikka Purra and Economic Affairs Minister Sakari Puisto to discuss enhancing bilateral economic ties. The talks focused on leveraging the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement to boost trade and collaboration in emerging sectors like digitalization and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 21:20 IST
India and Finland Forge Stronger Economic Links With Eye on EU FTA
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with Finland's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Riikka Purra (Photo/X@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently engaged in meetings with Finland's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Riikka Purra, along with Economic Affairs Minister Sakari Puisto. The discussions aimed at fortifying bilateral economic ties and investigating how the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) could amplify trade and investment between India and Finland.

In a social media post, Goyal expressed satisfaction over the interactions with Deputy Prime Minister Purra. They deliberated on enhancing economic and financial relations, focusing on digitalization and emerging sectors. Moreover, they explored avenues to deepen India-Finland engagement under the impending India-EU FTA.

Additionally, Goyal's dialogue with Economic Affairs Minister Puisto was marked as productive, concentrating on expanding cooperation in high-growth sectors, including investments, innovation, and technology. The conversation spanned potential collaborations in artificial intelligence, 6G, semiconductors, and sustainability, showcasing a shared vision to leverage the India-EU FTA for robust trade relations.

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