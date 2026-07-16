India, Finland deepen business ties with new trade and innovation push

India and Finland have taken another step towards expanding their economic partnership as Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal began his official visit to Finland with a packed schedule of government meetings and business engagements focused on trade, investment and technology collaboration.

The visit comes at a time when relations between the two countries are gaining fresh momentum following the elevation of India–Finland ties to a Strategic Partnership in Digitalisation and Sustainability during Finnish President Alexander Stubb's visit to India in March 2026. It also follows the conclusion of the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement earlier this year, creating fresh opportunities for businesses on both sides.

Ministers focus on trade and investment

Leading a high-level Indian delegation that included senior government officials and business leaders, Goyal met Finland's Minister of Economic Affairs, Dr. Sakari Puisto, in Helsinki. Their discussions covered a wide range of areas, including financial markets, innovation, enterprise financing and measures to encourage greater trade and investment between the two countries.

The meeting reflected a shared intention to build stronger economic links by creating opportunities for businesses, supporting innovation-led growth and encouraging deeper cooperation across industries that are shaping the future global economy.

Industry partnerships receive a major boost

The key outcome of the visit was the signing of two institutional Memoranda of Understanding that are expected to strengthen long-term business engagement between India and Finland.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) signed one agreement with Business Finland and another with the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK). These partnerships are expected to create structured platforms for companies from both countries to work together, exchange expertise and explore new investment opportunities across multiple sectors.

The India–Finland Business Forum, held at the historic House of the Estates in Helsinki, brought together policymakers and industry leaders to discuss future areas of cooperation. Alongside Goyal and Puisto, the forum featured addresses by CII Trade Policy Council Chairman Narayan Sethuramon and Business Finland Director General Lassi Noponen.

New opportunities across emerging sectors

Business representatives from both countries participated in focused discussions covering digital and frontier technologies, space, clean energy, bioeconomy, circular economy, advanced manufacturing and infrastructure. These interactions explored possibilities for joint projects, technology partnerships and investments that can benefit industries in both nations.

Speaking at the business forum, Goyal highlighted the shared ambition of India and Finland to double bilateral trade by 2030. He said the recently concluded India–EU Free Trade Agreement creates a stronger foundation for expanding trade, boosting manufacturing partnerships and encouraging innovation-driven collaboration between companies.

Stronger people-to-business connections

The first day's engagements concluded with a networking reception hosted by the Embassy of India in Helsinki, where business leaders, policymakers and stakeholders from both countries continued discussions on expanding commercial and institutional partnerships.

The visit underlines the growing confidence between India and Finland as they look to build a partnership centred on innovation, sustainable growth and resilient supply chains. With government support and stronger industry-to-industry links, both countries are positioning themselves to unlock new business opportunities in rapidly evolving sectors.