BRICS Ministers Explore India's Innovation and Green Industry Hubs

Labour and Employment Ministers and Heads of Delegation from BRICS countries visited the Bosch Global Software Technologies campus and the CII Green Business Centre in Hyderabad as part of the 12th BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting (LEMM) being hosted under India's BRICS Presidency.

Accompanied by Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje, the delegation explored India's growing role in digital innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), Global Capability Centres (GCCs), workforce development and sustainable industrial growth.

At Bosch Global Software Technologies, the ministers met senior representatives from Bosch, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and several Global Capability Centres operating in sectors including healthcare, automotive and manufacturing. Discussions focused on how GCCs are driving research, product engineering, AI-powered technologies and global business transformation while creating high-value employment opportunities.

India's GCC network continues to expand

Officials presented an overview of India's rapidly growing Global Capability Centre ecosystem, which now includes more than 2,100 GCCs employing over 2.36 million professionals. Hyderabad has become one of the country's leading technology hubs, hosting nearly 400 GCCs that support innovation, engineering and digital services for multinational companies.

The discussions also examined ways to strengthen partnerships between industry and educational institutions to prepare workers for future industries. Delegates exchanged views on expanding women's leadership in technology, using artificial intelligence to improve workplaces and building an inclusive workforce equipped with the skills needed for a rapidly changing global economy.

The visit highlighted India's efforts to position itself as a preferred destination for global technology operations while supporting innovation-led economic growth.

Sustainability takes centre stage at Green Business Centre

The BRICS delegation also visited the CII Green Business Centre, where they received briefings on India's work to promote green buildings, resource efficiency, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices and environmentally responsible industrial development.

The Centre of Excellence demonstrated how Indian businesses are adopting sustainable practices that improve competitiveness while creating resilient industries and quality employment opportunities. Ministers also took part in a ceremonial sapling plantation, symbolising the shared commitment of BRICS nations to environmental sustainability and greener economic development.

The visits offered delegates a closer look at India's innovation ecosystem, skilled workforce and sustainability initiatives. The programme reinforced the country's vision of combining technology, skills development and environmental responsibility to shape the future of work while supporting inclusive and sustainable economic growth.