PAIMANA Dashboard Expands to Track India's Infrastructure Growth

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released the latest quarterly update of its PAIMANA (Project Assessment, Infrastructure Monitoring & Analytics for Nation-building) Performance Dashboard, offering an expanded picture of India's infrastructure performance across key sectors.

Launched in April 2026, the dashboard has been updated with the latest official data from government ministries and departments to support evidence-based policymaking and improve public access to infrastructure statistics. The platform now tracks 165 performance indicators, up from the previous version, after adding 44 new indicators that provide a more detailed assessment of national infrastructure.

The dashboard evaluates infrastructure through five common dimensions—Access, Quality, Fiscal Cost & Revenue, Utilisation and Affordability—while offering interactive visualisations, time-series analysis and sector-specific narratives to help policymakers, researchers and the public better understand performance trends.

Transport and digital sectors continue to post strong growth

The latest update shows continued expansion across several major infrastructure sectors. Civil aviation recorded strong momentum, with cargo traffic reaching 98,920 tonnes in April 2026, an increase of 11.8% compared to a year earlier. The number of aerodromes has grown to 165, almost doubling from 84 in 2014. During April and May of FY 2026-27, airports handled 7.1 crore passengers, 7.3 lakh tonnes of cargo, and welcomed 10.52 lakh foreign tourists, reflecting rising demand for travel and trade.

India's telecommunications sector also maintained steady growth. Wireless and mobile data usage climbed to 2,85,376 petabytes during FY 2025-26, marking a 24.7% annual increase. Telephone subscribers rose to 133.06 crore, telecom towers expanded to 8.55 lakh, while Base Transceiver Stations reached 32.25 lakh. National tele-density improved to 93.26%, pointing to broader digital connectivity across the country.

Road infrastructure continued to expand with 9,360 kilometres of National Highways constructed during FY 2025-26. Digital toll collection also gathered pace, with electronic toll transactions reaching 88 crore during the first two months of FY 2026-27, highlighting greater adoption of cashless travel.

Railways, ports and power prepare for future demand

The rail sector reported improvements in both freight efficiency and passenger movement. Average freight carried by each broad-gauge wagon increased to nearly 68 tonnes, while the railway network expanded to more than 1.37 lakh track kilometres. Passenger traffic averaged 19.98 million travellers per day during 2024-25.

Ports, shipping and waterways also showed steady progress. India's merchant fleet grew to 1,592 vessels in 2025, inland water vessels reached 10,623, and navigable waterways expanded to 29,151.9 kilometres. Sea-borne trade nearly doubled over the past decade, strengthening India's logistics network and maritime connectivity.

The power sector's long-term outlook highlights a major push toward renewable energy integration. Energy storage requirements are projected to rise from 87 GWh in 2027-28 to 888 GWh by 2035-36, supported by large-scale deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Pumped Storage Plants (PSPs). Storage capacity is expected to reach 94 GW for PSPs and 80 GW for BESS, reinforcing India's efforts to improve grid reliability and support clean energy expansion.

MoSPI said the dashboard will continue to receive quarterly updates, with the next release scheduled for 16 October 2026, helping strengthen transparency, accountability and data-driven infrastructure planning across the country.