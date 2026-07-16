NRAA Workshop Explores Satellite and Drone Technology for Watershed Planning

The National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA), serving as the knowledge partner of the Department of Land Resources (DoLR), organised a brainstorming workshop in Jaipur to explore how satellite and drone technologies can improve watershed planning and monitoring across India.

Held under the World Bank-assisted REWARD programme (Rejuvenating Watersheds for Agricultural Resilience through Innovative Development), the workshop brought together policymakers, technical experts, scientists and state officials to examine practical ways of using advanced geospatial technologies for more effective watershed development.

Dr Susama Sudhishri, Technical Expert for Watershed Development and Project In-charge of the REWARD programme at NRAA, welcomed participants and outlined the workshop's objective of identifying modern approaches that can strengthen watershed planning, implementation and long-term monitoring.

National guidelines set to include advanced survey methods

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the NRAA, said the upcoming National Technical Guidelines (NTG) should clearly define how satellite imagery and drone-based surveys can be used at different stages of watershed projects.

He explained that standardised guidance will help states adopt appropriate technologies for planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation while considering regional conditions and local requirements. The initiative is expected to support better decision-making, improve resource management and strengthen the effectiveness of watershed programmes across the country. The discussions focused on incorporating proven technologies into future watershed development programmes, including WDC-PMKSY 3.0, with the aim of creating a consistent national framework for technology-driven planning.

States and experts share knowledge for future programmes

The workshop brought together representatives from several state governments, research institutions, government departments, industry and non-governmental organisations to exchange experiences and technical expertise. Among the participants were Dr. Joga Ram, Secretary and Commissioner of Panchayati Raj, Government of Rajasthan; Y.V.K. Shanmukh Kumar, Director of Watersheds, Andhra Pradesh; Kalpana Agarwal, Director of Watershed Development and Soil Conservation, Rajasthan; Dr. S. Bandyopadhyay, Director of the Mahalanobis National Crop Forecast Centre; and Sushila Yadav, Chief Engineer and Joint Secretary (Soil & Conservation), Government of Maharashtra.

Experts reviewed the latest developments in satellite mapping, drone surveys and geospatial monitoring, discussing how these technologies can improve the planning, execution and evaluation of watershed projects. The recommendations from the workshop will contribute to the preparation of updated National Technical Guidelines, helping strengthen agricultural resilience, conserve natural resources and improve the long-term sustainability of watershed development programmes across India.