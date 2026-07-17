Tech Tumble: Chip Stocks Drag Down Market Indices

Despite upbeat U.S. economic data and a strong start to second-quarter earnings, chip stocks pulled down the Nasdaq and S&P 500. Technology was among the biggest losers due to semiconductor stocks' influence. The volatility in chip stocks reflects high expectations, impacting broader market movements despite solid performance in other sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 01:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 01:31 IST
Tech Tumble: Chip Stocks Drag Down Market Indices
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On Thursday, chip stocks exerted downward pressure on the Nasdaq and S&P 500, overriding buoyant U.S. economic signals and a solid kickoff to the second-quarter earnings season.

The technology sector, heavily impacted by semiconductor stocks, emerged as a major loser among the 11 sectors within the S&P 500. Notably, chips have increasingly influenced the major U.S. stock indices, particularly the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor at Murphy & Sylvest, attributed this shift to the growing weight of chips in the S&P 500—once 8%, now over 20%. This market dynamic unfolded even as TSMC reported a 77% surge in quarterly profits, illustrating the sector's lofty expectations.

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