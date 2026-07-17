Tech Tumble: Chip Stocks Drag Down Market Indices

On Thursday, chip stocks exerted downward pressure on the Nasdaq and S&P 500, overriding buoyant U.S. economic signals and a solid kickoff to the second-quarter earnings season.

The technology sector, heavily impacted by semiconductor stocks, emerged as a major loser among the 11 sectors within the S&P 500. Notably, chips have increasingly influenced the major U.S. stock indices, particularly the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor at Murphy & Sylvest, attributed this shift to the growing weight of chips in the S&P 500—once 8%, now over 20%. This market dynamic unfolded even as TSMC reported a 77% surge in quarterly profits, illustrating the sector's lofty expectations.