Tech Tumble: Chip Stocks Drag Down Market Indices
Despite upbeat U.S. economic data and a strong start to second-quarter earnings, chip stocks pulled down the Nasdaq and S&P 500. Technology was among the biggest losers due to semiconductor stocks' influence. The volatility in chip stocks reflects high expectations, impacting broader market movements despite solid performance in other sectors.
- Country:
- United States
On Thursday, chip stocks exerted downward pressure on the Nasdaq and S&P 500, overriding buoyant U.S. economic signals and a solid kickoff to the second-quarter earnings season.
The technology sector, heavily impacted by semiconductor stocks, emerged as a major loser among the 11 sectors within the S&P 500. Notably, chips have increasingly influenced the major U.S. stock indices, particularly the tech-heavy Nasdaq.
Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor at Murphy & Sylvest, attributed this shift to the growing weight of chips in the S&P 500—once 8%, now over 20%. This market dynamic unfolded even as TSMC reported a 77% surge in quarterly profits, illustrating the sector's lofty expectations.
ALSO READ
-
Chip Stocks Drag Down Nasdaq and S&P 500, Despite Strong Earnings
-
Global Tech Stocks Plummet Amid Economic Tensions
-
Chip Stocks Dampen Market Rally Amid Mixed Economic Signals
-
Chip Stocks Decline Amid Economic Uncertainty Despite Positive Earnings
-
Wall Street's Opening Bell: Mixed Reactions and Economic Data Analysis