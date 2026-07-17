Qatar's Defense Forces Avert Missile Attack Amid Rising Tensions

Qatar's defense ministry reported a missile strike attempt on Friday, successfully thwarted by its armed forces. The interior ministry confirmed that the security threat was neutralized after several loud booms echoed in Doha.

In response, government security alerts were broadcast to mobile phones, though officials did not disclose the perpetrators behind the attack.

This incident occurs amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region, with Iran recently intensifying its military actions following U.S. strikes, targeting regional military installations used by American forces.