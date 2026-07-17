Escalation in the Gulf: U.S. Intensifies Strikes on Iranian Targets
The U.S. military has conducted another round of targeted strikes against Iran, following orders from President Trump. Over six consecutive nights, military assets including fighter jets and drones targeted Iranian surveillance, air defense, logistics, and maritime capabilities, according to the U.S. Central Command.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. military announced the completion of another wave of attacks on Iranian targets late Thursday. These operations, undertaken at the behest of President Donald Trump, signify a sixth night of continuous U.S. military action.
Precision munitions were deployed by U.S. forces, including fighter jets and drones, aiming at a multitude of Iranian military sites. These targets encompassed coastal surveillance, air defense installations, military logistics, and maritime infrastructure, as reported by the U.S. Central Command.
The persistent strikes underscore escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, with significant implications for regional stability and international relations.
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