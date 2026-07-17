Media Showdown: Networks Clash Over Trump's Broadcast
Two major U.S. television networks and CNN opted not to air President Trump's speech on election security, risking friction with his administration. Trump accused these networks of plotting against him and called for license revocations. Networks argue they are exercising First Amendment rights, as the debate intensifies.
- Country:
- United States
On Thursday, two prominent U.S. television networks and CNN chose not to broadcast President Donald Trump's prime-time address centered on election security, despite potential backlash from the administration, which has exerted unprecedented pressure on media outlets.
Historically, broadcasters have aired such speeches, citing public importance. However, the networks have invoked their First Amendment rights in deciding the broadcast schedule. Trump's remarks, replete with claims about election security and Chinese interference, were aired on streaming services like ABC News Live and NBC News NOW instead of their main channels.
The decision incited criticism from Trump, who touted the networks' choices as conspiratorial. Meanwhile, networks like CBS and Fox News remained reticent about their broadcast plans. Trump's speech arrives amidst a turbulent period for U.S. media, marked by regulatory probes and network shake-ups.
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