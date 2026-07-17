The Dubai Media Office has clarified that no explosions were heard in downtown Dubai, countering earlier reports by witnesses who claimed to hear booms in the area. The situation was quickly addressed to prevent misinformation.

Initially, Reuters reported the incident but later retracted the story, acknowledging the lack of valid verification regarding the sources of the sounds. This marks another instance of unconfirmed noises causing brief concern in the Gulf region.

Similar incidents since February have typically involved missile and drone interceptions, yet Thursday's event showed no signs of ground-level damage or unusual activity, as confirmed by the authorities. Ros Russell edited the official statement.