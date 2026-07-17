Mystery of Dubai's Non-Existent Explosions Unraveled

Despite earlier reports of explosions in downtown Dubai, authorities confirmed no such sounds were heard. This follows a trend of unverified noises in the Gulf region. Reuters retracted its initial story, and no damage or activity was observed post-booms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 02:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 02:18 IST
Mystery of Dubai's Non-Existent Explosions Unraveled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Dubai Media Office has clarified that no explosions were heard in downtown Dubai, countering earlier reports by witnesses who claimed to hear booms in the area. The situation was quickly addressed to prevent misinformation.

Initially, Reuters reported the incident but later retracted the story, acknowledging the lack of valid verification regarding the sources of the sounds. This marks another instance of unconfirmed noises causing brief concern in the Gulf region.

Similar incidents since February have typically involved missile and drone interceptions, yet Thursday's event showed no signs of ground-level damage or unusual activity, as confirmed by the authorities. Ros Russell edited the official statement.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026