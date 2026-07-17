Indonesia's Bold AI-Centric Copyright Overhaul

Indonesia is preparing to reform its copyright laws to include provisions for AI-generated content. The proposed bill, if passed, would make Indonesia the first Southeast Asian nation to address AI in copyright law, demanding disclosure of AI use and compensation for content aggregation and AI training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 15:15 IST
Indonesia's Bold AI-Centric Copyright Overhaul
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  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia is on the brink of executing significant reforms to its copyright legislation, potentially becoming the first Southeast Asian nation to integrate artificial intelligence into its copyright laws. A draft bill hints at upcoming changes that could escalate tensions between the government and major tech platforms.

The bill, still requiring government input before becoming law, proposes AI-specific clauses. These clauses would prohibit the use of AI to replicate a creator's unique style and necessitate transparency regarding AI's role in content creation. Furthermore, technology companies might need to compensate for news content used in AI training.

The move aligns with Indonesia's broader initiative to integrate AI in various sectors. This regulatory development resonates with global trends, such as the European Union’s AI Act, which also mandates transparency in AI-generated content. However, tech giants express concerns about potential stifling of innovation.

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