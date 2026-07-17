New organic battery material charges to 80% in just over a minute

Scientists in India have developed a new organic battery material that could dramatically reduce charging times while improving battery life, offering a promising solution for the growing demand for high-performance energy storage in electric vehicles, consumer electronics and renewable energy systems. The breakthrough comes from researchers at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) and the S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences (SNBNCBS), both autonomous institutes under the Department of Science and Technology (DST). Their study has been published in Advanced Materials.

New material helps lithium ions move faster

Modern rechargeable batteries rely on lithium ions moving quickly between electrodes during charging and discharging. Improving this movement is one of the biggest challenges in developing batteries that charge rapidly without losing efficiency or durability.

A research team led by Dr. Urmimala Maitra of IACS and Dr. Pradip Pachfule of SNBNCBS designed a new porous organic material known as a covalent organic framework (COF). Its highly ordered structure creates efficient pathways that allow lithium ions to travel more freely inside the battery, leading to much faster charging. The researchers said the carefully engineered framework also maintains its structural stability, helping the battery continue performing well even after repeated charging and discharging.

Battery reaches 80% charge in just over a minute

Tests showed that batteries using the new material reached 80% charge in just over one minute while maintaining strong performance across many charge cycles. This combination of rapid charging and long-term durability addresses two major requirements for next-generation energy storage technologies.

The team also discovered that the same material can effectively store sodium ions, suggesting that it could support the development of affordable sodium-ion batteries in the future. Since sodium is more abundant and less expensive than lithium, this finding could expand access to low-cost energy storage for a wide range of applications. Researchers successfully demonstrated the material in a practical battery device, providing evidence that the technology has potential beyond laboratory experiments.

A step towards safer and more sustainable batteries

The study highlights how designing materials at the molecular level can improve ion transport, energy storage and structural stability at the same time. This integrated approach offers a pathway to developing battery electrodes that are faster, safer, longer-lasting and more economical.

The researchers believe their work also showcases the value of interdisciplinary collaboration in tackling key challenges in sustainable energy storage. As demand for efficient batteries continues to rise with the growth of electric mobility and renewable energy, innovations like this could help shape the next generation of rechargeable power systems.