South Africa expands campus safety drive with new TVET forum

South Africa has taken another step towards making higher education institutions safer with the launch of a Campus Community Safety Forum at the Northern Cape Urban TVET College, bringing police, education authorities, students and community partners together to strengthen crime prevention on and around campuses.

The initiative is part of a national partnership between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), which is working to create secure learning environments at universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges across the country. The latest launch marks the twelfth Campus Community Safety Forum established nationwide, reflecting a growing effort to improve campus security through collaboration.

Police and education authorities strengthen partnerships

The forum was launched by Northern Cape MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison Limakatso Koloi, alongside Northern Cape Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Policing Major General Johnny Besnaar, DHET Chief Director Sabelo Buthelezi, Northern Cape Urban TVET College Deputy Principal Elgin Mokokong, senior SAPS officials, stakeholder representatives and students.

The new safety structure is designed to bring together campus management, security teams, law enforcement agencies, students and community organisations to identify safety concerns, respond to crime trends and develop practical measures that make campuses safer for everyone. Officials said coordinated action between different stakeholders is essential to addressing security challenges that cannot be solved by a single institution working alone.

Forum targets crime and student safety

The Campus Community Safety Forum will focus on preventing a range of crimes that affect students and staff, including gender-based violence and femicide, robberies, theft, drug-related offences, bullying, intimidation and other activities that disrupt teaching and learning. By encouraging regular communication and joint planning, the forum is expected to improve the way security risks are identified and managed while supporting quicker responses to incidents both inside campuses and in surrounding communities. Authorities believe that stronger partnerships between students, police and college management will also help build greater trust and encourage more people to report crimes or suspicious activities before they escalate.

Students encouraged to play an active role

Addressing the gathering, MEC Limakatso Koloi said a safe campus is essential for academic success and the overall wellbeing of students. She encouraged students to become active participants in the Campus Community Safety Forum and work closely with campus management and law enforcement agencies to strengthen crime prevention efforts. She said safety should be viewed as a shared responsibility, with every member of the campus community contributing towards creating an environment where students can pursue their education without fear.

Major General Johnny Besnaar welcomed the establishment of the forum, saying stronger safety measures would allow students to concentrate on their studies and achieve their academic goals in a secure environment. The two-day engagement concluded with stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to supporting the forum and implementing initiatives that improve safety, strengthen crime prevention and create learning spaces where students and staff can thrive.