Bridges and Escalation: The U.S.-Iranian Conflict Intensifies

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated significantly, as both nations expanded their targets to vital infrastructure. On Friday, the U.S. struck bridges and an airport in southern Iran, prompting Tehran to respond with attacks on Kuwait's power and desalination plant.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz has become a focal point, with a U.S. tanker boarded and another ship hit by a projectile. The conflict threatens to disrupt global energy supplies with military actions also reported in other Gulf nations hosting U.S. bases, as well as offensive measures in Syria.

Efforts for a ceasefire have faltered since early July, leading to mounting concerns of further escalation and its implications on Middle Eastern stability. The price of Brent crude oil rose as the conflict persists, adding economic pressure and urgency for resolution in what President Trump describes as "winning big in Iran."