Justice for Genoa: The Autostrade Bridge Collapse Verdict

On Thursday, an Italian court delivered a landmark sentence to Giovanni Castellucci, the former leader of Autostrade per l'Italia, condemning him to 12 years in prison for his role in the catastrophic Genoa bridge collapse of 2018, which killed 43 individuals.

In a trial involving 57 defendants, 32 people were found guilty, with sentences reaching up to 11 years, as presiding judge Paolo Lepri announced in a packed courtroom filled with victims' families, lawyers, and journalists. The incident remains a significant point of contention regarding systemic maintenance failures and judicial efficiency in Italy.

Castellucci, already incarcerated for another deadly incident, plans to appeal the ruling. The case underscores the ongoing debate over infrastructure management roles and responsibility, with prosecutors citing negligence while defense points to design flaws as the disaster's cause.