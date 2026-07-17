France Cracks Down: Polymarket Betting Website Blocked to Protect Users

France's National Gambling Authority has blocked access to the Polymarket betting website due to concerns over potential significant gambling losses and manipulation of wagers. Regulators are tightening oversight of such prediction markets, which have gained popularity. Polymarket's revenue reportedly exceeds $1 billion annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 23:43 IST
France Cracks Down: Polymarket Betting Website Blocked to Protect Users
  • Country:
  • France

France's National Gambling Authority has stepped up its regulatory efforts by ordering internet service providers to block the Polymarket betting website. The move, announced on July 16, 2026, aims to curb potential gambling losses and manipulation involved in the illegal betting offerings promoted by the platform.

According to a regulator spokesperson, the block will remain until Polymarket complies with French gambling regulations. The decision follows increased scrutiny of prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi, which have gained traction globally. In recent months, other countries, including Spain and the United States, have taken similar actions to regulate this market.

Amidst calls for stricter regulation, lawmakers highlight that some bets lack economic value and pose risks to public interests. Insiders suggest Polymarket's annual revenue exceeds $1 billion, underscoring the platform's widespread influence. The French regulator emphasized public interest concerns, noting bets even placed on weather outcomes using insider information.

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