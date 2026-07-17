Germany Strengthens Defense Amid Nuclear Offer

Germany is taking significant steps to improve its defense capabilities by seriously considering an offer from France regarding nuclear deterrence, as stated by Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday.

During a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Merz emphasized that while this move could potentially result in the formation of a new doctrine, it remains too early to make any definitive statements.

The discussions between the leaders highlight a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing regional security and ensuring preparedness in a rapidly changing global landscape.