The United States has chosen to partially reinstate Hong Kong's special legal status, marking a significant shift in bilateral relations since its revocation in 2020. This decision, praised by China, indicates a positive development in the ongoing U.S.-China relations.

The U.S. Treasury Department recently announced the expiration of an executive order issued during Donald Trump’s presidency. This order was a response to Beijing's imposition of a national security law in Hong Kong. While sanctions remain on certain individuals, the non-renewal aligns with efforts to modernize and streamline U.S. sanctions policy.

The decision follows trade talks between Washington and Beijing, resulting in various tariff reductions. China lauded the U.S. move as consistent with international expectations, urging respect for Hong Kong's sovereignty and promoting normal trade exchanges. However, existing laws affecting Hong Kong remain unchanged, underscoring ongoing geopolitical complexities.