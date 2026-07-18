U.S. Reinstates Partial Special Status for Hong Kong

The United States has partially reinstated Hong Kong's special legal status, previously revoked in 2020. This decision comes after U.S.-China trade discussions and was welcomed by Beijing. The move does not affect existing sanctions under other U.S. laws focused on Hong Kong's human rights and autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 02:31 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 02:31 IST
U.S. Reinstates Partial Special Status for Hong Kong
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  • United States

The United States has chosen to partially reinstate Hong Kong's special legal status, marking a significant shift in bilateral relations since its revocation in 2020. This decision, praised by China, indicates a positive development in the ongoing U.S.-China relations.

The U.S. Treasury Department recently announced the expiration of an executive order issued during Donald Trump’s presidency. This order was a response to Beijing's imposition of a national security law in Hong Kong. While sanctions remain on certain individuals, the non-renewal aligns with efforts to modernize and streamline U.S. sanctions policy.

The decision follows trade talks between Washington and Beijing, resulting in various tariff reductions. China lauded the U.S. move as consistent with international expectations, urging respect for Hong Kong's sovereignty and promoting normal trade exchanges. However, existing laws affecting Hong Kong remain unchanged, underscoring ongoing geopolitical complexities.

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