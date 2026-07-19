Ralph Norman Announces Senate Run Amid South Carolina Shifts

U.S. Representative Ralph Norman plans to run for the Senate seat in South Carolina, following Senator Lindsey Graham's death. Norman pledges to support President Trump's agenda, amidst a political crossroads. Trump has also endorsed Darline Graham for the same seat, adding competition to the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 03:56 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 03:56 IST
Ralph Norman Announces Senate Run Amid South Carolina Shifts
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Representative Ralph Norman, a Republican from South Carolina, announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate following the passing of longtime Senator Lindsey Graham. Norman revealed his plans during an interview with Fox News, emphasizing his commitment to advancing President Trump's America First agenda.

Norman's entry into the race comes as former President Donald Trump endorsed Darline Graham to run in a special Republican primary scheduled for August 11. Trump expressed faith in Graham's ability to uphold her brother's legacy. Darline Graham, who was sworn in as interim senator, has yet to confirm her candidacy.

Ralph Norman, having a background in commercial real estate and experience in the South Carolina House of Representatives, aims to bring proven conservative leadership to the table amidst political uncertainties. The race sees potential contenders, including Republicans Duke Buckner and Mark Lynch, entering the fray.

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