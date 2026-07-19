Ben Earl Seals Victory in Thrilling England vs. Argentina Clash

Ben Earl scored two crucial tries as England secured a 31-24 victory over Argentina in the Nations Championship. The match, marked by intensity and frequent penalties, highlighted England's resurgence after a previous losing streak. Other key players included Tommy Freeman and Marcus Smith with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso earning the man-of-the-match title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 03:51 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 03:51 IST
Ben Earl Seals Victory in Thrilling England vs. Argentina Clash
  • Country:
  • England

England showcased their rugby prowess with a 31-24 victory over Argentina, thanks to a standout performance by Ben Earl, who scored two significant tries.

The match unfolded with high tension, marked by numerous yellow cards and penalties, symbolizing a fiercely competitive engagement between the teams.

This win marked England's second consecutive triumph after a dominating victory against Fiji, signaling a promising turnaround from their earlier series of defeats.

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