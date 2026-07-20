Trump Challenges Federal Judicial Center's Climate Change Reference

In a statement made through Truth Social, former U.S. President Donald Trump called for a review of the Federal Judicial Center's scientific reference manual, specifically targeting its climate change content. Trump claimed that the manual contains 'discredited' information, which he believes led to considerable national losses.

The climate change chapter in question had previously been removed from the latest edition of the manual after Republican state attorneys general argued it was biased. Authored by Columbia Law School experts, this section was intended to assist judges in evaluating expert testimony regarding climate science.

Despite Trump's assertions, it remains unclear what specific conduct he wishes to investigate. The White House has yet to respond to these claims, leaving questions about possible action and implications for future judicial proceedings.