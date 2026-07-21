Trump Boosts U.S. Aluminum Industry with New Proclamation

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to regulate aluminum imports, aiming to strengthen domestic industries. It instructs the Commerce Secretary to create an incentive program for investments in U.S. aluminum smelters, encouraging companies to build, expand, or refurbish facilities, according to the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 01:23 IST
Trump Boosts U.S. Aluminum Industry with New Proclamation
proclamation
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move to bolster domestic manufacturing, President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation adjusting aluminum imports into the United States, the White House announced on Monday.

The directive mandates that the U.S. Commerce Secretary establishes an incentive program aimed at encouraging companies to invest in the domestic aluminum industry. This would include building new smelters or refurbishing existing ones within the country.

The initiative is part of broader efforts by the Trump administration to reduce dependency on foreign aluminum sources while strengthening the domestic sector by facilitating expansion and modernization of U.S. aluminum facilities.

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