Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a critical conversation to address the heightened tensions in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. The dialogue took place on Saturday, as reported by the RIA state news agency.

The discussions underscored the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the volatile region. This engagement reflects the urgency of diplomatic intervention amid escalating regional conflicts.

The interaction between Lavrov and Al Nahyan serves as a key diplomatic endeavor aimed at stabilizing the area, drawing attention to the continuous need for international dialogue and cooperation.