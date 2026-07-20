New Zealand moves closer to replacing RMA with farmer-focused planning laws

New Zealand's proposed replacement of the Resource Management Act (RMA) has moved another step forward after Parliament's Select Committee completed its review of the Planning Bill and the Natural Environment Bill, bringing changes that the Government says will make environmental rules more practical for farmers while supporting economic growth.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay said the updated bills reflect feedback from the farming sector and will help reduce the cost, delays and uncertainty that many rural businesses have faced under the existing RMA framework. He said replacing the current system is an important part of the Government's strategy to strengthen the economy by making it easier for farmers and other producers to invest, expand and operate with greater confidence. The biggest change recommended by the Select Committee focuses on freshwater farm plans, which are intended to help farmers identify and manage the environmental effects of their operations without creating unnecessary compliance burdens.

Lower-risk farms face fewer compliance requirements

The revised legislation removes the requirement for freshwater farm plans that are not certified to undergo audits. Under the proposed system, only farms carrying out activities considered to present a higher risk to freshwater quality will need certified and audited plans.

Farmers whose operations are assessed as lower risk will still be expected to prepare and keep a freshwater farm plan and notify their local council that they have one in place. They will not be required to complete certification or auditing unless their circumstances change or they choose to do so.

Associate Environment and Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard said the changes create a more practical, risk-based approach that focuses regulatory effort where it is needed most while reducing unnecessary costs for lower-risk farming businesses.

Farm plans can also support market access

The Government says freshwater farm plans are designed to give farmers a straightforward way to manage environmental risks on their properties while protecting waterways. In environmentally sensitive catchments, these plans may also help farmers meet local environmental rules and regulations.

Farmers will also have the option to voluntarily certify and audit their plans if those steps are needed to meet the requirements of specific domestic or international markets, giving producers greater flexibility without making extra compliance mandatory for everyone.

Government says new framework balances growth and protection

Andrew Hoggard said farmers have consistently asked for a planning system that delivers environmental protection while reducing unnecessary paperwork and restoring greater certainty for landowners. The Government believes the revised legislation strikes that balance by supporting responsible land management without repeating the delays associated with the existing RMA framework.