SMILE scheme expands rehabilitation support for people engaged in begging

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is expanding its Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE) scheme to help people engaged in begging rebuild their lives through rehabilitation, education, skill development and sustainable employment. The initiative, which is part of the government's broader social inclusion efforts, aims to provide vulnerable individuals with the support needed to regain dignity and become financially independent instead of relying on begging for survival.

A senior ministry official said the SMILE Beggary Scheme is currently being implemented in 216 cities across India and is expected to expand to 295 cities over the next five years, covering the period up to 20230-31. The expanded programme will place special emphasis on metropolitan cities, religious centres, tourist destinations and historical locations, where larger numbers of people engaged in begging are often found. The government has set a target of rehabilitating 35,000 people under the scheme by the end of the implementation period.

More than 10,000 people already rehabilitated

According to the ministry, over 10,200 people engaged in begging have already been rehabilitated under the programme. The remaining beneficiaries will be covered in phases by the end of the 2030-31 financial year, following the implementation plan approved by the Standing Finance Committee.

The scheme provides a comprehensive package of support, including rehabilitation, counselling, healthcare, education, vocational training and livelihood opportunities, helping beneficiaries reintegrate into society with greater confidence and long-term economic stability.

Digital platform strengthens monitoring

The ministry said the scheme supports the vision of creating a "Bhiksha Vritti Mukt Bharat" (Begging-Free India) through coordinated action involving the Central Government, State Governments, Union Territories, district administrations, municipal bodies and implementing agencies. To improve transparency and oversight, the government has introduced the SMILE-Beggary National Portal, which enables the registration, monitoring and tracking of rehabilitation centres and shelter homes across the country. The ministry said revised operational guidelines, capacity-building programmes and greater community participation will continue to strengthen implementation, ensuring rehabilitation efforts translate into lasting social and economic empowerment for vulnerable individuals.