India joins WTO fisheries subsidies agreement

India has formally become a party to the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable fisheries while protecting the livelihoods of traditional fishing communities and strengthening its position in global seafood trade. The country deposited its Instrument of Acceptance with the WTO on 20 July 2026, making India the 123rd WTO member to join the agreement. The document was handed over by the Commerce Secretary to WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Agreement targets harmful fishing subsidies

Adopted at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Geneva in June 2022, the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies is the first WTO agreement focused on environmental sustainability. It entered into force on 15 September 2025 after receiving acceptance from two-thirds of WTO members.

The agreement prohibits subsidies that support illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and fishing of overexploited stocks. It is designed to reduce practices that contribute to the depletion of marine resources while encouraging sustainable management of ocean fisheries. Its provisions apply to marine wild capture fishing and related activities at sea. Aquaculture and inland fisheries are not covered, allowing countries to continue supporting those sectors under existing policies.

Benefits for small-scale fishers and seafood exports

According to the government, the agreement supports countries like India, where fisheries are largely dominated by traditional and small-scale fishers rather than heavily subsidised industrial fleets operating in distant waters. By placing greater discipline on subsidies that benefit large commercial fishing fleets, the agreement is expected to create a more balanced global fisheries framework while safeguarding the long-term interests of coastal communities that depend on fishing for food security, employment and livelihoods.

The government also said India's participation will strengthen its reputation as a responsible seafood exporter, particularly in markets where sustainability and traceability are becoming increasingly important. Since a significant share of India's seafood exports comes from aquaculture-based shrimp farming, which falls outside the scope of the agreement, the country's export competitiveness is expected to remain unaffected.

Domestic policies support implementation

The government said India already has a strong fisheries management system that aligns with the WTO agreement. This includes the Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Rules, 2025, the Guidelines for Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the High Seas by Indian-Flagged Fishing Vessels, 2025, and ongoing support under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

These measures, along with conservation, monitoring and capacity-building programmes, are expected to help India implement the agreement effectively while preserving policy support for traditional and small-scale fishers.

The government said joining the agreement demonstrates India's commitment to responsible marine resource management, sustainable fisheries and a rules-based global trading system with the WTO at its core.