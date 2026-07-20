e-Shram portal crosses 31.78 crore worker registrations

India's e-Shram portal has registered more than 31.78 crore unorganised workers, strengthening its role as the country's largest digital database for workers in the informal sector while expanding access to social security, employment and welfare schemes. The Ministry of Labour and Employment said the portal, launched on 26 August 2021, continues to support unorganised workers, including gig workers, platform workers and migrant labourers, by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN) through a self-declaration process.

One-stop platform connects workers to welfare schemes

As part of the Union Budget 2024-25 vision, the Ministry launched the e-Shram One-Stop Solution in October 2024 to bring multiple government welfare programmes together on a single digital platform. The portal currently integrates 15 Central government schemes, allowing registered workers to check their eligibility and access benefits through one interface.

Among the schemes linked to e-Shram are Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), PM-KISAN, PMAY-Gramin, PMAY-Urban, PM-SVANidhi, PM Matsya Sampada Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

The portal is also connected to the National Career Service (NCS) for job opportunities, the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) for skill development, the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' convergence portal.

States receive dedicated digital microsites

To improve implementation at the local level, the Ministry introduced e-Shram Microsites for States and Union Territories in January 2025. These dedicated platforms allow state governments to manage worker registrations, update records, verify information and access state-specific analytics, helping them design services that better match local needs. The ministry said the microsites are intended to simplify administration while improving transparency and service delivery for workers.

Uttar Pradesh leads registrations

According to the Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest number of registrations with over 8.45 crore workers, followed by Bihar (3.24 crore), West Bengal (2.67 crore), Madhya Pradesh (1.95 crore) and Maharashtra (1.86 crore).

The portal has also facilitated significant enrolment in welfare programmes. More than 24.46 crore registered workers are linked to One Nation One Ration Card, while 15.10 crore are connected to Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY. Over 8.53 crore workers are enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and nearly 6.20 crore are linked to the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin). The information was shared by Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.