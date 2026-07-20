India set for WTO trade policy review this week

India will undergo its eighth Trade Policy Review (TPR) at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on 21 and 23 July 2026, where member countries will assess the country's trade policies, economic reforms and performance over the past five years. The Indian delegation will be led by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, who will present the country's trade strategy and respond to questions from WTO members during the review process.

The eighth review covers the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2025 and forms part of the WTO's regular peer review mechanism, under which members' trade policies are assessed at intervals based on their share of global trade. India's reviews take place every five years. The review process began in June 2025 and involved consultations with more than 100 ministries, departments and organisations, coordinated by the Department of Commerce. According to the government, the review period reflects India's strong economic recovery following the pandemic. Despite global uncertainties, the country maintained robust growth and remained the fastest-growing major economy during the period under review.

Exports and reforms under global spotlight

India's trade performance will be a key focus during the discussions. The government said merchandise and services exports reached a record US$863.1 billion in 2025-26, compared with US$676.5 billion in 2021-22, representing growth of 6.3% over the period.

The Government Report and the WTO Secretariat's assessment also highlight progress in expanding Free Trade Agreements, simplifying the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework and promoting digital initiatives such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and technology-driven trade facilitation measures. These reforms are expected to feature prominently during discussions with WTO members.

More than 900 questions submitted by WTO members

As of 20 July 2026, WTO members had submitted more than 900 written questions seeking clarification on various aspects of India's trade and economic policies. The questions cover subjects including digital transformation, MSME development, women's participation in the economy, Viksit Bharat and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

More than 40 WTO members are expected to make statements during the review. The Indian delegation will outline the country's policy priorities, respond to members' concerns and present its vision for future trade and economic development. The Trade Policy Review is conducted by the WTO Trade Policy Review Body (TPRB) and serves as an important transparency mechanism, helping members better understand one another's trade policies while promoting predictability and openness in the global trading system.