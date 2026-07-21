Pacific Tensions Escalate: Japan Protests China's Military Drills

Japan's protest against China's live-fire drills in its exclusive economic zone has further strained relations between the two countries. The dispute over the legitimacy of Japan's claim to the waters around Okinotori Island intensifies, as Beijing rejects Tokyo's rights in the area.

The drills, which also saw participation from Russian naval forces, were conducted 180 km southwest of what Japan terms Okinotori Island. China's stance is that Okinotori merely qualifies as a reef, not allowing Japan exclusive rights to the surrounding waters.

Japan's top government spokesperson, Minoru Kihara, highlighted the activities as potentially hazardous to nearby vessels. Beijing responded through foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, dismissing Tokyo's concerns as unwarranted. The ongoing tensions underscore increasing military activities by China and Russia in the region.