SASSA to Review 350,000 Grants in Bid to Save R1.5 Billion

The South African government will review more than 350,000 social grants during the 2026/27 financial year as part of a nationwide effort to strengthen the integrity of the social assistance system, prevent fraud and ensure that grants reach only those who qualify. The review programme is expected to save the government around R1.5 billion, which can be redirected to other national priorities. Speaking at a media briefing, Social Development Minister Dina Pule said the review process is a legal requirement and forms part of government's responsibility to maintain a fair and sustainable social grant system.

Grant reviews aimed at protecting the system

Pule explained that the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is required under the Social Assistance Act to regularly review grants to confirm that beneficiaries still meet the eligibility criteria. Beneficiaries are also legally required to report any significant changes to their financial or marital circumstances. She said grant reviews help ensure that public funds are distributed correctly while protecting the system against fraud, abuse and incorrect payments.

According to the Minister, improvements in data verification and information sharing with financial institutions and government departments enabled SASSA to identify more than 420,000 grants for review during the 2025/26 financial year. More than 240,000 reviews were completed, while approximately 160,000 beneficiaries failed to present themselves for the process.

New technology to improve security and reduce fraud

Pule said SASSA has strengthened its biometric verification programme, which now works in real time with the Department of Home Affairs to verify applicants' identities. The system helps prevent identity theft, duplicate claims and other forms of fraud that undermine public confidence in the country's social assistance programme.

Government is also expanding the use of e-Life Certification, allowing beneficiaries to confirm their eligibility through secure digital processes. The service is expected to benefit older persons, people with disabilities and residents of remote communities who may struggle to travel to SASSA offices.

Measures introduced to reduce long queues

Responding to complaints about long waiting times at SASSA offices, Pule said improving customer service is an immediate priority. She announced that SASSA is expanding its digital services through improved online platforms, WhatsApp services and a mobile application to reduce the need for in-person visits. More than 1,000 contract workers are also being recruited nationwide to strengthen frontline services, assist with grant applications and reviews, and shorten waiting times.

Operating hours at SASSA offices will be extended, while home visits will continue for beneficiaries aged 75 years and older, as well as those who are frail and unable to travel.

Social grants remain vital support for millions

Pule stressed that social grants remain one of government's most important tools for reducing poverty and supporting vulnerable households. She noted that South Africa's social assistance programme has grown from 2.7 million beneficiaries in 1994 to approximately 19 million people today, reflecting its central role in supporting children, older persons, people with disabilities and unemployed citizens.

The Minister said she will visit SASSA offices across the country in the coming days to monitor the implementation of the new measures and engage directly with communities on improving service delivery.