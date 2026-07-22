Pakistan Seeks $10 Billion Lifeline from U.S. Amid Economic Challenges

Pakistan has approached the United States for a $10 billion exchange stabilization facility, according to sources familiar with the request. This initiative intends to alleviate the economic constraints facing the South Asian nation, which has been navigating a challenging fiscal landscape.

The proposed facility seeks to provide Pakistan with financial support to bolster its reserves, stabilize the national currency, and reduce dependency on multilateral financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The request has been directed to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Amid rising diplomatic efforts, Pakistan's financial soundness remains vulnerable due to underwhelming foreign investment and high borrowing costs. The proposed stabilization facility from the U.S. could serve as both a liquidity enhancement measure and a geopolitical statement, potentially realigning economic priorities for Pakistan.