France Sets Digital Milestone with Social Media Ban for Minors
French lawmakers have voted to ban social media access for children under 15, aiming to safeguard minors' safety. France leads Europe with this initiative, following Australia's lead. The law will be implemented by September, with compliance expected from platforms and consideration from the European Commission.
- Country:
- France
In a groundbreaking move, French lawmakers have sanctioned a ban prohibiting children under 15 from accessing social media platforms, marking a significant stride in safeguarding minors' health and safety amid growing global concerns.
This legislative decision positions France as Europe's pioneer, following Australia's December implementation of a similar ban for those under 16 on platforms such as Facebook and TikTok. Spearheaded by junior minister for AI Anne Le Hénanff, the law declares a digital majority age.
Implementation is slated for September, with expectations for social media platforms to adhere to age verifications and phase out existing accounts. French President Emmanuel Macron supports the measure, aiming to cultivate better citizenship among youth. The European Commission will review the law's compliance with existing regulations.
ALSO READ
-
Europe Battles Twin Threats of Wildfires and Heatwaves Amid Climate Crisis
-
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: France-Iran Embassy Incident
-
French Mayor Evacuated Over Threats from Notorious Drug Gang
-
Europe's Fiery Summer: Wildfires and Extreme Heat Scorch the Continent
-
Global Social Media Crackdown: Protecting Youth or Overreach?