France Sets Digital Milestone with Social Media Ban for Minors

In a groundbreaking move, French lawmakers have sanctioned a ban prohibiting children under 15 from accessing social media platforms, marking a significant stride in safeguarding minors' health and safety amid growing global concerns.

This legislative decision positions France as Europe's pioneer, following Australia's December implementation of a similar ban for those under 16 on platforms such as Facebook and TikTok. Spearheaded by junior minister for AI Anne Le Hénanff, the law declares a digital majority age.

Implementation is slated for September, with expectations for social media platforms to adhere to age verifications and phase out existing accounts. French President Emmanuel Macron supports the measure, aiming to cultivate better citizenship among youth. The European Commission will review the law's compliance with existing regulations.