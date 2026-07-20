Upgrades Set for Presidential Jet: The Enhanced Air Force One

The Qatari-donated jet serving as Air Force One is scheduled for upgrades this autumn. The enhancements are expected to take about a month, during which President will use the previous version of Air Force One. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the safety and planned improvements of the aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 22:58 IST
Upgrades Set for Presidential Jet: The Enhanced Air Force One
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  • United States

The Qatari-donated jet currently employed as Air Force One is slated for a series of upgrades and enhancements, according to a White House statement on Monday. The enhancements will take place over the course of approximately one month in autumn.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the existing Air Force One is perfectly safe for presidential travel. However, the updates are deemed necessary to improve the aircraft's capabilities and functions.

"The new Air Force One will receive additional upgrades in the fall, and during this period, the President will utilize the older Air Force One for travel," Leavitt shared in an emailed statement. The enhancements are part of the ongoing efforts to ensure optimal performance and safety of the presidential fleet.

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