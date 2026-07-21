Judge Temporarily Halts Restrictions on Immigrant Work Permits

A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from enforcing policies that would impact asylum seekers and immigrants with Temporary Protected Status (TPS). The judge sided with immigrant rights groups challenging the legality of these restrictions, pending a longer-term decision expected by August 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 22:44 IST
Judge Temporarily Halts Restrictions on Immigrant Work Permits
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  • United States

A federal judge in Boston has temporarily halted the Trump administration's bid to enforce new immigration restrictions that would jeopardize the employment of tens of thousands of asylum seekers and immigrants with Temporary Protected Status (TPS). U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton sided with immigrant rights groups challenging policies enacted by Congress last year.

The contested policies would impose application fees for asylum and restrict work authorizations for TPS holders, part of a broader agenda to eliminate the status for migrants from multiple nations affected by crises. A Supreme Court ruling recently allowed the administration to do so for Haitian and Syrian immigrants.

The lawsuit, filed by Democracy Forward, contends that these policies are unlawful as they were implemented without public input as required by the Administrative Procedure Act. Judge Gorton's ruling ensures the maintenance of thousands of immigrants' livelihoods while the legality of the administration's approach is considered in court.

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