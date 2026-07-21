Justice Department Probes Harvard Over China-Based Financial Aid

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced a new compliance review into Harvard University, scrutinizing whether the Ivy League institution's financial aid programs unfairly discriminate against American-citizen students. This move marks the latest in a series of actions by the Trump administration targeting Harvard.

The review, declared by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, specifically investigates the university's China-based financial aid practices. Allegations suggest that Harvard might be prioritizing aid for foreign students, which could disadvantage American students due to national origin-based restrictions allegedly imposed by Chinese funders.

Harvard, which has consistently denied engaging in discriminatory policies, faces broader probes from the Trump administration, encompassing issues from foreign funding to academic freedom. In response, rights advocates warn that these federal actions could pose a threat to free speech and due process rights.