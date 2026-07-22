Sudaryono Takes Charge Amidst Free Meal Program Turmoil

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has appointed Sudaryono as the new head of the National Nutrition Agency following the resignation of Nanik Sudaryati Deyang. The agency has faced challenges, including budget cuts and a criminal investigation into its free meals programme. Sudaryono aims to improve governance and eradicate corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 15:11 IST
Sudaryono Takes Charge Amidst Free Meal Program Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a significant political move, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has appointed Sudaryono, a long-time party loyalist, as the head of the National Nutrition Agency (NNA) following a sudden resignation. Sudaryono, also the deputy agriculture minister and associated with Prabowo's Gerindra Party, was inaugurated on Wednesday amidst growing challenges facing the agency.

The appointment comes after former chief Nanik Sudaryati Deyang stepped down citing health concerns, leaving the agency amidst budget cuts and a criminal investigation into its controversial free meals scheme. The program has struggled with logistical issues and quality concerns since its start in January 2025.

With promises to eradicate corruption and improve governance, Sudaryono expressed commitment to addressing the issues within the agency. The changes are vital as the program, part of Prabowo's key election pledge, faces additional scrutiny due to its impact on Indonesia's fiscal health. Further budget reductions are anticipated following a second successive cut.

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