Jurisdiction Struggles: New York Mayor vs. Netanyahu's Immunity

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani assessed he could not legally arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes due to international legal immunities. Despite earlier intentions, Mamdani acknowledged U.S. non-membership in the ICC and laws protecting heads of state prevent such arrests. Discussions highlight legal complexities and federal jurisdiction limitations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 01:23 IST
Jurisdiction Struggles: New York Mayor vs. Netanyahu's Immunity
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  • United States

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani admitted this week that he cannot arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on war crime charges, despite his earlier remarks suggesting such a move. Mamdani cited U.S. legal constraints and the recognition of diplomatic immunities as the primary barriers.

Legal experts confirmed Mamdani's lack of authority, pointing out that the U.S. is not a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and recognizes immunity for foreign heads of state and U.N. representatives. The 2002 American Service-Members Protection Act further blocks the enforcement of ICC warrants in the U.S.

In a social media post, Mamdani appealed for federal intervention, yet experts noted that significant legal changes, including joining the ICC and altering U.N. agreements, would be necessary. President Donald Trump has assured that Netanyahu would not face arrest while on U.S. soil.

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