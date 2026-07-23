EU Strengthens Sanctions with Freezing Oil Price Cap

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, announced measures to freeze the Russian oil price cap for a year, as part of the EU's 21st sanctions package. This includes adding banks and trading platforms to a transaction ban list, and banning Russian combatants from entering the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 13:23 IST
EU Strengthens Sanctions with Freezing Oil Price Cap
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  • European Union

The European Commission has taken a decisive step in its ongoing response to the Russian conflict. On Thursday, President Ursula von der Leyen revealed a one-year freeze on adjustments to the Russian oil price cap. This decision forms a key component of the EU's latest sanctions package, aimed at preventing market shocks from benefiting the Russian war effort.

The new sanctions package, the EU's 21st to date, includes a comprehensive list of additional measures targeting Russian financial entities. The package adds 32 Russian banks, cryptocurrency firms, and oil trading platforms to the EU's transaction ban list. This move is designed to further isolate Russia economically and curtail its financial capabilities.

Moreover, the sanctions take aim at vessels supporting Russia's shadow fleet, signaling the EU's intent to restrict Russian maritime activities. In a symbolic gesture, the sanctions also make strides towards banning Russian combatants from entering European Union territories, demonstrating the EU's commitment to maintaining its stance against Russian aggression.

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