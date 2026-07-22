Europe's Electrification Challenge: A Decade of High Stakes

Europe is bracing for a challenging decade marked by high energy costs, which threaten its industrial base. The European Commission on Friday unveiled an Electrification Action Plan aimed at increasing electricity's share in consumption to 46% by 2040, even as high investment costs loom.

The strategy focuses on sectors such as transport, buildings, and industry, addressing Europe's paradox of having costly electricity compared to fossil fuels. The Commission proposes reforms, including a revamp of the EU's Emissions Trading System and infrastructure investments to reduce fossil fuel dependence.

Time sensitivity is critical, with Europe's industries facing competitive pressures from countries with cheaper energy. Achieving this electrification is now seen as essential for economic stability, amid geopolitical energy concerns and elevated import prices.