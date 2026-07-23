Western Cape Opens Export Support Programme for Local Businesses

The Western Cape Government is calling on businesses across the province to take advantage of a funding and support initiative designed to help them compete in international markets, with applications now open for the Export Competitiveness Enhancement Programme (ECEP). The programme is intended to help both first-time exporters and established businesses strengthen their export capabilities by improving product quality, meeting international standards and expanding into new overseas markets.

Western Cape Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism MEC Dr Ivan Meyer said exports remain one of the strongest drivers of economic growth, investment and employment. He said the programme is focused on helping local businesses become more competitive while opening new opportunities beyond South Africa's borders.

According to Meyer, supporting businesses to succeed in global markets also strengthens the provincial economy by creating jobs and encouraging long-term business growth. He urged eligible companies to apply while applications remain open, describing the programme as an opportunity to build stronger export-focused businesses.

Practical support for businesses

The Export Competitiveness Enhancement Programme offers assistance across several areas that often present challenges for exporters. Businesses can receive support to meet international certification and regulatory standards, complete product testing, improve packaging and labelling, reformulate products where necessary and meet export registration requirements.

The programme also includes support for export compliance processes such as specialised permits and nutritional analysis required by international buyers.

These measures are designed to help businesses overcome technical trade barriers that can limit access to foreign markets.

Helping companies reach new markets

Beyond compliance and product improvements, the programme also assists businesses looking to expand their international reach. Eligible companies may receive support to access e-commerce platforms, diversify into new export destinations and improve production through investments in equipment, machinery and technology.

The initiative is expected to help businesses increase production capacity, attract new customers overseas and improve their long-term competitiveness in international trade.

Meyer said the programme is suitable for companies already exporting as well as those preparing to enter global markets for the first time, adding that businesses with growth ambitions should not miss the opportunity.

Applications now open

The Western Cape Government has encouraged interested businesses to carefully review the programme guidelines, eligibility requirements, exclusions and required supporting documents before submitting their applications through the provincial government's website.

Officials believe the initiative can play an important role in helping more Western Cape businesses expand internationally while contributing to stronger economic growth and employment across the province.

Tags: Western Cape, Export Competitiveness Enhancement Programme, ECEP, Ivan Meyer, exports, South Africa, international trade, business support, economic development, SMEs, investment, job creation, export markets