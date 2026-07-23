IEC Urges South Africans to Register Online Using Free Data Access

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is encouraging eligible citizens to register to vote or update their voter registration details online, reminding the public that its Online Voter Registration Portal can be accessed without mobile data charges through major mobile networks. The commission said the zero-rated service is intended to make voter registration more accessible, allowing people to complete the process even if they do not have airtime or an active data balance.

Zero-rating means users can visit the IEC's Online Voter Registration Portal without being charged for mobile data by participating network providers. This removes one of the common barriers that may prevent people from registering or updating their information before elections. The IEC noted that users still need to switch on mobile data on their phones to establish a connection, even though using the portal itself does not consume paid mobile data.

Check your details before election preparations intensify

The commission is urging voters not to leave registration until the final stages of preparations for the 2026 Local Government Elections. Checking registration details early gives voters enough time to correct outdated information, including changes to their residential address or voting district. Keeping voter information current is an important part of ensuring a smooth voting process when election day arrives.

Simple online access for all eligible voters

Eligible citizens can register for the first time or update their existing voter details through the IEC's Online Voter Registration Portal at registertovote.elections.org.za. The commission believes the free online service will encourage greater participation by making registration quicker and easier for voters across the country.

Your vote matters

Alongside the registration campaign, the IEC is continuing to promote civic participation through its public message: "Your vote is your voice. Make your mark." The campaign encourages South Africans to take part in the democratic process by ensuring they are registered and ready to vote in the upcoming local government elections.