Unlawful Surveillance: Journalist Wins Compensation

Vincent Kearney, a former BBC journalist, was awarded compensation after Northern Ireland police and MI5 unlawfully obtained his phone records. The Investigatory Powers Tribunal ruled in his favor, citing violations of privacy rights. The ruling was acknowledged and accompanied by an apology from PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 20:15 IST
Unlawful Surveillance: Journalist Wins Compensation
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  • United Kingdom

In a significant ruling, journalist Vincent Kearney has been awarded compensation after police in Northern Ireland and the UK's MI5 unlawfully accessed his phone records.

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal granted him £10,000 from each organization, acknowledging the improper interference with his privacy and journalistic sources.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher accepted the tribunal's decision, issuing an apology to Kearney, and noted that substantial reforms have been implemented since the incidents occurred.

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