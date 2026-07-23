Unlawful Surveillance: Journalist Wins Compensation

In a significant ruling, journalist Vincent Kearney has been awarded compensation after police in Northern Ireland and the UK's MI5 unlawfully accessed his phone records.

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal granted him £10,000 from each organization, acknowledging the improper interference with his privacy and journalistic sources.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher accepted the tribunal's decision, issuing an apology to Kearney, and noted that substantial reforms have been implemented since the incidents occurred.