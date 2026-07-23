Richard Carapaz Triumphs in Thrilling Solo Ride at Tour de France

Ecuadorean cyclist Richard Carapaz launched a decisive attack on the final ascent to Orcieres-Merlette, securing a solo victory in stage 18 of the Tour de France. His remarkable performance saw him cross the finish line 45 seconds before Mauro Schmid, with Matteo Jorgenson taking third place.

Despite Carapaz's victory, overall leader Tadej Pogacar did not challenge for the stage win. He finished over four minutes later, thus maintaining his substantial lead of four minutes and 32 seconds over closest competitor Remco Evenepoel.

The victory marks a notable achievement for the EF Education-EasyPost team, as Carapaz demonstrated strategic finesse and unyielding endurance in one of cycling's most prominent events.