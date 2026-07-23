Richard Carapaz Triumphs in Thrilling Solo Ride at Tour de France

Ecuadorean cyclist Richard Carapaz clinched an impressive solo victory in stage 18 of the Tour de France after a pivotal attack on the final climb. Despite leader Tadej Pogacar not contesting, Carapaz finished 45 seconds ahead of Mauro Schmid, with Matteo Jorgenson in third, maintaining Pogacar's overall lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:06 IST
Richard Carapaz Triumphs in Thrilling Solo Ride at Tour de France
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  • Ecuador

Ecuadorean cyclist Richard Carapaz launched a decisive attack on the final ascent to Orcieres-Merlette, securing a solo victory in stage 18 of the Tour de France. His remarkable performance saw him cross the finish line 45 seconds before Mauro Schmid, with Matteo Jorgenson taking third place.

Despite Carapaz's victory, overall leader Tadej Pogacar did not challenge for the stage win. He finished over four minutes later, thus maintaining his substantial lead of four minutes and 32 seconds over closest competitor Remco Evenepoel.

The victory marks a notable achievement for the EF Education-EasyPost team, as Carapaz demonstrated strategic finesse and unyielding endurance in one of cycling's most prominent events.

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