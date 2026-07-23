Leadership Shift at Mobileye Amid Autonomous Driving Push

Amnon Shashua, the visionary CEO of Mobileye, will resign as the company embarks on an ambitious expansion into robotaxis and robotics. Mobileye, a leader in autonomous-driving technology, has announced a projected 5% to 6% revenue decline for the imminent quarter, leading to a sharp 15% drop in share price.

Shashua's departure is the most significant leadership transition for the company since he navigated it through a $15.3 billion acquisition by Intel in 2017, followed by a more recent re-entry to public markets, although the stock has plunged 60% due to unstable demand. While Shashua hasn't specified his reasons, he calls it an opportune moment to reorganize leadership for Mobileye's next phase.

Post-resignation, Shashua will remain on the board to guide strategic long-term technological advancements, notably in humanoid robotics. This sector is experiencing growing interest for its potential in adapting human-like forms to complex industrial environments. Meanwhile, plans for a U.S. robotaxi service foresee substantial earnings, alongside promising revenue achievements that surpassed analyst estimates for the last quarter.