Leadership Shift at Mobileye Amid Autonomous Driving Push

Amnon Shashua, CEO of Mobileye, is stepping down as the company focuses on expanding its robotaxi and robotics services. This leadership change comes as Mobileye faces a projected revenue drop and declining stock prices. Shashua will remain involved in a director role, focusing on long-term tech development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:04 IST
Leadership Shift at Mobileye Amid Autonomous Driving Push
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Amnon Shashua, the visionary CEO of Mobileye, will resign as the company embarks on an ambitious expansion into robotaxis and robotics. Mobileye, a leader in autonomous-driving technology, has announced a projected 5% to 6% revenue decline for the imminent quarter, leading to a sharp 15% drop in share price.

Shashua's departure is the most significant leadership transition for the company since he navigated it through a $15.3 billion acquisition by Intel in 2017, followed by a more recent re-entry to public markets, although the stock has plunged 60% due to unstable demand. While Shashua hasn't specified his reasons, he calls it an opportune moment to reorganize leadership for Mobileye's next phase.

Post-resignation, Shashua will remain on the board to guide strategic long-term technological advancements, notably in humanoid robotics. This sector is experiencing growing interest for its potential in adapting human-like forms to complex industrial environments. Meanwhile, plans for a U.S. robotaxi service foresee substantial earnings, alongside promising revenue achievements that surpassed analyst estimates for the last quarter.

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