Dangote Refinery Relieves Consumers by Reversing Dollar Payment Decision

In a significant policy shift, Nigeria's Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced it will not proceed with its plan to sell fuel products in U.S. dollars to the local market. The announcement, made in a statement on Thursday, offers relief to consumers concerned about potential fuel shortages.

Originally, the refinery's decision to charge in dollars had caused apprehension among end-users. Many feared that the move could result in availability issues as local stakeholders might find it hard to deal with the imposed currency requirement.

The reversal of this decision is seen as a responsive measure by the company to ensure continued supply stability and address the concerns of its consumer base effectively.