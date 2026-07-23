Trump Mulls Renewed Military Action in Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed in an interview with Axios on Thursday that he is seriously contemplating the renewal of significant military operations in Iran. These plans might involve larger strikes than those executed in 'Operation Epic Fury,' according to the news source.

Axios reported that Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the current level of pressure applied to Iran, saying, 'They haven't received enough pain yet.' The president, however, has yet to reach a final decision on the matter.

Trump's consideration of heightened military action comes amid ongoing tensions, with the administration seeking to reassess its strategic approach toward Iran.