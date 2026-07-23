Trump Mulls Renewed Military Action in Iran

In a recent interview, U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that he is contemplating resuming large-scale combat operations in Iran. He suggested potential strikes could surpass those from 'Operation Epic Fury.' Though still undecided, Trump emphasized that Iran has not endured sufficient consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:05 IST
Trump Mulls Renewed Military Action in Iran
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed in an interview with Axios on Thursday that he is seriously contemplating the renewal of significant military operations in Iran. These plans might involve larger strikes than those executed in 'Operation Epic Fury,' according to the news source.

Axios reported that Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the current level of pressure applied to Iran, saying, 'They haven't received enough pain yet.' The president, however, has yet to reach a final decision on the matter.

Trump's consideration of heightened military action comes amid ongoing tensions, with the administration seeking to reassess its strategic approach toward Iran.

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