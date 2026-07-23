India Unveils First Indigenous 350 kg Thrust Turbo Jet Engine

India has taken a major step in building its own aerospace and defence manufacturing strength with the successful development of an indigenous Expendable Turbo Jet Engine in the 350 kg thrust class. Designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Gas Turbine Research Establishment, the engine was manufactured and assembled by Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering before being delivered to GTRE on July 22, 2026.

The achievement brings together years of engineering work, specialised manufacturing and cooperation between government researchers and private industry. Jet engines remain among the most demanding technologies to develop because every component must withstand intense heat, pressure and vibration while maintaining dependable performance.

A complex engine built in India

GTRE selected Azad Engineering as its industry partner for the manufacture and assembly of the engine, giving the company responsibility for converting the research establishment's design into a fully realised system. The successful handover marks a significant point for India's efforts to strengthen domestic capability in advanced propulsion technologies.

Only a small group of countries have developed sophisticated jet-engine technology, which depends on high-precision machining, advanced metallurgy, specialised materials and strict quality control. The development of this engine reflects the increasing depth of technical expertise available within India's defence production ecosystem.

Partnership turns design into reality

The project shows how closer links between DRDO laboratories and Indian manufacturers can help move complex technologies from the design stage into production. GTRE provided the technical foundation for the engine, while Azad Engineering contributed manufacturing and assembly expertise needed to deliver the final product.

For the defence sector, such partnerships can create a stronger local supply chain for critical systems and reduce dependence on overseas capabilities in areas where technology access is often tightly controlled. It also gives Indian industry greater exposure to demanding aerospace standards and precision production practices.

Engine formally handed over to GTRE

Azad Engineering CEO Rakesh Chopdar handed over the engine to Distinguished Scientist and Director General of Aeronautical Systems Dr K. Rajalakshmi Menon, along with Outstanding Scientist and GTRE Director Dr S. V. Ramanamurty.

The ceremony recognised the combined effort of scientists, engineers and industrial teams involved in the programme. Their work has delivered a home-grown propulsion system in a field where small errors in materials, design or assembly can affect the entire engine's performance.

Defence leadership welcomes milestone

Defence Secretary and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO Rajesh Kumar Singh praised the collaboration between GTRE and industry, describing it as an important contribution to turning India's defence technology vision into a practical achievement.

The delivery adds to India's push for greater self-reliance in strategically important defence technologies. It also signals growing confidence in the country's ability to manufacture highly complex aerospace systems through partnerships between public research institutions and private companies.

Tags: India defence, DRDO, GTRE, turbo jet engine, Azad Engineering, indigenous technology, aerospace manufacturing, defence industry, jet engine technology