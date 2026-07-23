KTR Serves Legal Notice to CM Reddy Over False Company Allegations

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao has officially served a legal notice to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, demanding a public apology within 48 hours for allegedly defaming him by linking him to Globe Arena Technologies, which Reddy claimed was Rao's benami company.

KTR vehemently denied any association with Globe Arena Technologies and challenged CM Reddy to substantiate his allegations with credible evidence. He warned that failure to provide evidence or issue an apology would result in civil and criminal legal proceedings, including a defamation suit.

KTR accused CM Reddy of deliberately diverting attention from national examination irregularities and suggested a covert Congress-BJP understanding. He further challenged the Chief Minister to a live lie detector test to prove his innocence and demanded the withdrawal of Reddy's claims.