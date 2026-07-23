Science Career Expo Brings STEM Opportunities to Rural KZN Youth

Learners and young people in northern KwaZulu-Natal will have the chance to explore careers in science, technology and innovation when the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation hosts a career expo in the uMkhanyakude District on 24 July 2026. The event, to be led by Deputy Minister Dr Nomalungelo Gina, will take place at the Manguzi Sports Centre in the Umhlabuyalingana Local Municipality. It forms part of this year's National Science Month, a nationwide campaign that encourages greater public interest in science and highlights its role in everyday life.

The career expo is designed to connect learners and out-of-school youth with opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Representatives from government departments, science councils, universities and other institutions will provide information on career options, bursaries, training programmes and study pathways. Organisers hope the event will encourage more young people from rural communities to consider careers in fields that are expected to play an increasingly important role in South Africa's future economy.

Hands-on science experience for learners

Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience science beyond the classroom through interactive exhibitions and live demonstrations. The practical activities are intended to make scientific concepts easier to understand while showing how technology and innovation can solve real-world problems. The initiative seeks to make STEM subjects more accessible and inspire young people to develop skills that are in demand across a wide range of industries.

Part of National Science Month

National Science Month is an annual initiative of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, implemented through the South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement (SAASTA). The programme promotes public awareness of science and showcases how research, technology and innovation contribute to improving people's daily lives. This year's campaign was officially launched earlier in July by Deputy Minister Gina at the Vaal University of Technology.

Digital migration outreach included

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies will also participate in the event as part of its ongoing outreach linked to South Africa's Broadcast Digital Migration Programme. During her visit to the district, Gina is also expected to visit households where the transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting is being rolled out, highlighting government's broader efforts to improve digital access in rural communities.