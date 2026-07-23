Saldanha Bay Shellfish Declared Safe for Consumption Again

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has announced that mussels and oysters harvested from monitored production areas in the Saldanha Bay Aquaculture Development Zone are once again safe for human consumption after toxin levels dropped below regulatory limits. The update follows routine monitoring that confirmed paralytic shellfish toxin levels have fallen to within the safety standards required under South Africa's official shellfish control programme.

According to the department, the latest test results show that shellfish from approved production areas now comply with the regulatory safety thresholds for human consumption. This means mussels and oysters from these monitored sites can be harvested, marketed and sold, provided producers continue to comply with the country's official shellfish monitoring and control programme.

Monitoring remains in place

The department stressed that shellfish safety is continuously monitored to protect consumers and maintain confidence in South Africa's aquaculture industry. The monitoring programme is conducted in line with both local regulations and internationally recognised food safety standards, helping ensure that products entering the market meet strict health requirements.

Authorities to keep watch on conditions

Although current toxin levels are considered safe, the department said monitoring will continue across production areas in the Saldanha Bay Aquaculture Development Zone. Officials will issue updated public advisories if toxin levels change or if conditions require further action to protect public health. The department encouraged producers to continue following the official monitoring programme to ensure shellfish harvested from the area remain safe for consumers.